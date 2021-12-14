Johnson warns ‘huge spike’ of Omicron cases on way at virtual Cabinet

Johnson warns ‘huge spike’ of Omicron cases on way at virtual Cabinet

Boris Johnson held a remote Cabinet meeting on Tuesday in the latest sign of rising concerns about the spread of Omicron (Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire)

Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 17:29
David Hughes, PA Political Editor

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer both held remote meetings of their top teams on Tuesday in the latest sign of rising concerns about the spread of Omicron.

The Cabinet held its first virtual meeting for months, with England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty issuing a stark warning to expect a “significant increase in hospitalisations” as cases of the coronavirus variant increase.

The British Prime Minister told his team that a “huge spike” of Omicron was coming, Downing Street said.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said Cabinet took place virtually “in light of the increasing number of cases and our advice to work from home when possible”.

Meanwhile two members of the shadow cabinet announced they had tested positive for Covid-19 and were self-isolating.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said she had tested positive and was awaiting the result of a confirmatory PCR.

“I’m so grateful to have had the booster just three days ago,” she said.

“But this shows how much of a race against time it is to beat Omicron.

“Vaccines are our best weapon against Covid. Please get boosted as soon as you can to protect your friends, family and our NHS.”

Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon said he was self-isolating following a positive PCR test.

Neither MP will be able to vote on the Government’s Plan B package of measures to limit the spread of Omicron – both said they would have supported it, in line with Labour’s policy.

Mr McMahon said he was “gutted” that he would now also miss his booster jab appointment, adding: “If you are able to have it, please do.”

Tuesday’s shadow Cabinet meeting took place on Zoom.

Read More

14% of Covid cases due to Omicron as CMO expects number to 'rise rapidly' in coming days

More in this section

Soyuz capsule at Peterborough Cathedral Tim Peake: Space debris poses catastrophic risk to International Space Station
Star Hobson death court case Star Hobson murder: Woman who killed 16-month-old girl ‘pure evil’
Haiti Protest Dozens killed as petrol truck explodes in Haiti
CoronaviruscabinetPlace: UK
Phillip Adams (Tom Gannam/AP)

Ex-NFL player accused of killing six people had unusually severe brain disease

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 11, 2021

  • 2
  • 12
  • 20
  • 24
  • 43
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices