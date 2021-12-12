Israeli PM to make first official visit to UAE

Israeli PM to make first official visit to UAE
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Gil Cohen-Magen/AP)
Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 09:31
Associated Press reporters

Israel’s prime minister announced that he will make the first official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy amid the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran.

Naftali Bennett’s office said he will be meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and discussing strengthening economic and military ties.

The UAE visit will be the first by an Israeli prime minister.

Israel and the UAE had long enjoyed clandestine security co-operation, but formalised ties last year as part of the US-brokered “Abraham Accords”.

Mr Bennett’s one-day trip is timed to coincide with ongoing nuclear talks between world powers and Iran.

Israel is not a party to the negotiations, but is looking on with concern.

In recent weeks, Israel has fanned out its top diplomat and its defence and spy chiefs to meet allies in Europe, the US and the Middle East to push for a firmer approach to Iran.

Israel says it is determined to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, while Tehran insists its nuclear programme is solely for peaceful purposes.

More in this section

Hong Kong Harbor Race Swimmers race across Hong Kong’s Victoria Bay
Midwest Tornadoes Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in five states
Geminid meteor shower Geminid meteor shower to light up the night sky
UAEPlace: International
France New Caledonia

New Caledonia votes on whether to stay part of France

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 11, 2021

  • 2
  • 12
  • 20
  • 24
  • 43
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices