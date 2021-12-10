Nasa’s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

Nasa’s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit
A SpaceX rocket lifts off at the Kennedy Space Centre (John Raoux/AP)
Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 08:21
Associated Press Reporter

Nasa’s newest X-ray observatory has rocketed into orbit in a bid to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding across the universe.

SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its mission from the Kennedy Space Centre.

It is called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarisation Explorer.

Scientists said the observatory – actually three telescopes in one – will unveil the most dramatic and extreme parts of the universe as never before.

“IXPE is going to open a new window on the X-ray sky,” said Brian Ramsey, Nasa’s deputy principal scientist.

Operations should begin next month.

Nasa is partnering with the Italian Space Agency on the project.

