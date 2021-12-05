Chris Cuomo fired by CNN for helping ex-governor brother deal with accusations

Chris Cuomo fired by CNN for helping ex-governor brother deal with accusations
CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year (Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew Cuomo/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Sun, 05 Dec, 2021 - 04:28
David Bauder and Michelle L Price, Associated Press

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year.

The network had suspended its prime-time host on Tuesday to investigate his conduct, after New York’s attorney general released details showing he was more involved than previously known in helping to strategise and reach out to other journalists as his brother fought to keep his job.

The firm recommended Chris Cuomo’s termination and CNN chief Jeff Zucker informed the anchor of the decision on Saturday.

“It goes without saying that these decisions are not easy, and there are a lot of complex factors involved,” Mr Zucker said in an email to CNN staff on Saturday.

Chris Cuomo issued a statement on Twitter calling the decision disappointing.

Even with the firing, CNN said it will continue to investigate their former anchor’s conduct “as appropriate”.

More in this section

Saudi Arabia France French president uses Saudi trip to ease tension with Lebanon
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes death Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Jail sentences of couple behind killing to be reviewed
Poland Europe Populists Populist leaders take steps towards building ‘big European force’, says Le Pen
CuomoDigitalPlace: International
Remains of a bridge in a slope, destroyed by the flowing lava, is shown in the Lumajang District in Indonesia (AP)

Indonesia’s volcano spews ash and lava in deadly eruption

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 4, 2021

  • 7
  • 10
  • 26
  • 27
  • 35
  • 43
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices