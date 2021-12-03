Omicron variant found in at least five US states

Omicron variant found in at least five US states
President Joe Biden speaks about the new variant (AP)
Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 09:29
Michelle L Price and BobCaina Calvan, Associated Press

The Omicron variant of Covid-19, which had been undetected in the US before the middle of this week, had been discovered in at least five states by the end of Thursday.

Just a day after the first known US case was found in California, tests showed the variant had infected at least five people in the New York City metropolitan area plus a man from Minnesota who had attended an anime convention in Manhattan in late November.

A Colorado woman who had recently travelled to southern Africa, a Hawaii resident with no recent travel history and another California resident who travelled to South Africa last month also were infected by the variant, officials said.

Much remains unknown about Omicron, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it can thwart vaccines and whether it makes people as sick as the original strain.

Health officials in each state said there was no cause for undue alarm. But the spread of the cases, some involving people who had not been away from home recently, meant the variant was likely already circulating domestically in some parts of the country.

“We gotta assume there’s a lot more behind that and that it has been here for a meaningful amount of time,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.

More in this section

US Chinese Companies US steps up disclosure pressure on Chinese companies
Cyprus Pope Pope meets Cyprus’ Orthodox leader in bid to strengthen ties
Virus Outbreak Philippines WHO says experience gained in tackling Delta variant will help fight Omicron
CoronavirusUSPlace: International
George Kordahi (AP)

Lebanon’s information minister to resign in bid to ease crisis with Saudis

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

  • 1
  • 8
  • 14
  • 33
  • 38
  • 40
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices