Japan suspends reservations on incoming flights to halt spread of Covid variant

Japan suspends reservations on incoming flights to halt spread of Covid variant
Japan has suspended new reservations on all incoming flights for a month to guard against new virus variant (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 09:06
Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press

Japan has asked international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in Japan until the end of December as the country further tightens its border controls against a new coronavirus variant, the transportation ministry said on Wednesday.

It said the request is an emergency precaution amid growing concern over the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Those who have already made reservations are not affected, although flights may be cancelled if there are insufficient passengers, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said. Japan is a major transit hub for flights to and from Asia.

The move comes as Japan confirmed a second case of the Omicron variant in a person who arrived from Peru, one day after it reported its first case in a Namibian diplomat.

The information board at Haneda airport in Tokyo shows flight cancellations after the new restrictions came into force (Shinji Kita/Kyodo News via AP)

Japan banned all foreign visitors from Tuesday as an emergency precaution against the new variant. The ban tentatively extends through the end of the year. The government is also requiring Japanese citizens arriving in the country to quarantine for up to 14 days.

The World Health Organisation warned on Monday that the global risk from the Omicron variant is “very high” based on early evidence, saying it could lead to surges with “severe consequences”.

On Wednesday, Japan started offering coronavirus vaccine booster shots to health care workers amid growing concerns over the new variant.

Japan’s initial vaccination drive kicked off in mid-February and some medical workers who received shots more than nine months ago are now eager to get additional protection ahead of a possible new wave of infections.

Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.

A group of nurses and doctors received booster shots at the Tokyo Medical Centre.

“It’s an important first step for our patients and their families to be treated with a sense of safety,” said hospital chief, Kazuhiro Araki.

Even though the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant is still being examined, booster shots are important, Araki said, because the vaccines remain effective against other strains of the virus, including Delta, which put heavy pressure on Japan’s health care systems this summer.

Those who received their second shot eight months ago are eligible for a third shot to prevent breakthrough infections.

Eligibility may be shortened to six months if there is a resurgence of infections, officials said.

Japan’s vaccination rollout got off to a slow start but surged from late May, and now about 77% of the population has been fully vaccinated — a main reason experts cite for Japan’s steady slowing of infections since September.

Booster shots for elderly people, who received their initial inoculations starting in April, are expected to begin in January.

More in this section

China launches campaign to get 85% of its people speaking Mandarin by 2025 China launches campaign to get 85% of its people speaking Mandarin by 2025
Fiji reopens to tourists despite threat of Omicron variant Fiji reopens to tourists despite threat of Omicron variant
Pence Abortion Mike Pence calls for abortion decision to be overturned by Supreme Court
CoronavirusJapanPlace: International
<p>Alec Baldwin was told the revolver was “cold” and had no live rounds, investigators say. File picture: AP</p>

Alec Baldwin Rust shooting: Police investigate how live rounds got on set

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 27, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 15
  • 23
  • 39
  • 47
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices