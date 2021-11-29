Guests return home after three nights trapped at snowed-in pub

Snow at the Tan Hill Inn, in the Yorkshire Dales (The Tan Hill Inn/PA)

Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 23:27
Henry Jones, PA

All but two of the 61 people who became trapped at a pub cut off by snow have been able to safely make their way home.

The group became trapped in the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales on Friday as a result of heavy snowfall during Storm Arwen.

The pub’s general manager, Nicola Townsend, 51, told the PA news agency: “The snow plough managed to get up about 11 o’clock this morning and cleared and gritted.”

The two people remaining at the pub had hired a camper van and plan to leave on Tuesday.

“They took a little walk out and because they’ve not really had a camper van before they were a bit nervous”, Ms Townsend explained.

The Tan Hill Inn is 1,732 feet above sea level (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Oasis tribute band Noasis continued to provide musical entertainment after their gig on Friday at the pub, which at 1,732 feet (528m) above sea level is the highest in the UK.

People slept on makeshift beds and mattresses on the floor during the three nights, and were treated to films on a projector screen, a quiz night and karaoke.

“We became all quite friendly with each other…it was like a party with a big group of friends”, Ms Townsend said.

Some guests have been sleeping on makeshift beds and mattresses on the floor (Nicola Townsend/The Tan Hill Inn/PA)

Some of those who were stranded have exchanged phone numbers, and a reunion next year has been suggested.

“Everybody had a really good time. The weekend went really well. I couldn’t complain. The guests that we had here, you couldn’t have hand picked them”, she added.

“The way that everybody was with each other, it really surprised me.

Guests have been treated to a quiz, a buffet and are preparing for karaoke night (Nicola Townsend/The Tan Hill Inn/PA)

“Nobody seemed to be sat in their own little group…everybody was talking to each other, everyone was really friendly and I just think that it was really heartwarming.”

Temperatures at the pub dropped to minus 7.6C during the weekend, with the weather leaving more than 100,000 homes without power.

