Covid infections in fully vaccinated ‘more severe in the immunocompromised’

Covid infections in fully vaccinated ‘more severe in the immunocompromised’

Covid infections in the fully vaccinated are ‘more severe in the immunocompromised’, a study reported (Yui Mok/PA)

Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 05:01
Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent

Coronavirus infections in fully-vaccinated people are rare but are more common and severe in people with weaker immune systems, a new study has suggested.

Researchers analysed healthcare records and found that only 0.08% of people in their fully-vaccinated pool experienced a breakthrough infection between December 10, 2020 and July 8, 2021.

They also found that while immunocompromised individuals represented 18% of those studied, they accounted for more than 38% of infections, nearly 60% of all hospital admissions, and 100% of deaths.

According to the study, the proportion of people with breakthrough infections was three times higher among immunocompromised individuals (0.18%) than among the reference group of non-immunocompromised people (0.06%).

Manuela Di Fusco, lead author from the Pfizer Health economics and outcomes research team, said: “The results supplement other real-world studies and support the introduction of a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to increase protection among the immunocompromised individuals.

“Several countries are currently experiencing a resurgence of Sars-CoV-2 infections despite the rollout of mass vaccination programmes.

“While Covid-19 mRNA vaccines help protect people from getting infected and severely ill, the risk of breakthrough infections in fully-vaccinated people is not completely eliminated.”

Identifying individuals in the US population who had received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the Pfizer study looked to examine breakthrough infections among those with and without a weakened immune system.

The team analysed healthcare records of 1,277,747 people aged 16 or over who had received two doses of the jab.

In this group, 225,796 (17.7%) were identified as immunocompromised – including people with advanced HIV/Aids, cancer, kidney disease, rheumatologic or other inflammatory conditions, other immune conditions, and bone marrow or organ transplant recipients.

Ms Di Fusco added: “Our study results advance the understanding of post-vaccination outcomes and support recent recommendations to provide a third primary series dose of an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine to patients with weaker immune systems after the initial two doses.”

The research is published in the Journal of Medical Economics.

Read More

Covid pandemic will not be over until ‘vaccine crisis’ is addressed, says WHO

More in this section

Migrant Channel crossing incidents France to put forward proposals for tackling the Channel migrant crisis
Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial, New York, United States - 29 Nov 2021 ‘Dangerous’ Ghislaine Maxwell preyed on girls for Epstein to molest, court told
Virus Outbreak Portugal WHO says global risk from Omicron variant is ‘very high’
CoronavirusImmunocompromised#COVID-19VaccinePlace: UK
Myanmar Photo Gallery

Myanmar court postpones Aung San Suu Kyi verdict for new testimony

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 27, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 15
  • 23
  • 39
  • 47
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices