Six cases of Omicron variant identified in Scotland

Public Health Scotland and local health protection teams are working together and contact tracing is being undertaken to establish the origin of the virus and any individuals they have come into contact with. File picture

Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 08:28
PA

Six cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant have been identified in Scotland, it has been announced.

The Scottish Government said that four of the Omicron variant cases identified in Scotland are in the Lanarkshire area, with two in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

Public Health Scotland and local health protection teams are working together and contact tracing is being undertaken to establish the origin of the virus and any individuals they have come into contact with.

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “This will be a worrying time for the six people now identified as having the new variant. All will receive expert help and support and Public Health Scotland will undertake enhanced contact tracing in all cases.

“This will help establish the origin of the virus and any further individuals they have come into contact with in recent weeks.

“There is still much to learn about the Omicron variant. Questions remain about its severity, transmissibility and response to treatments or vaccines and scientists are working at pace to provide additional information.

“Until more is known we must be cautious and do everything we can to minimise the risk of spreading infection.”

It brings to nine the total number of cases in the UK after three cases were identified over the weekend. 

Weeks before answers to risk posed by Omicron - WHO

Virus Outbreak Israel

Nations across world look to tighten borders as more Omicron cases pop up

