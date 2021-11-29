Clarence House dismisses claims Charles speculated about Sussex baby’s skin tone

American author Christopher Andersen alleges in his book Charles made the comment on the day Harry and Meghan’s engagement was announced in November 2017
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding their son Archie during a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu. File picture: PA

Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 06:38
Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent

Clarence House has dismissed as “fiction” claims in a new book that Prince Charles was the royal who speculated on the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future children.

American author Christopher Andersen alleges in his book Charles made the comment on the day Harry and Meghan’s engagement was announced in November 2017.

In Andersen’s book, Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, he writes the prince said to Camilla Parker-Bowles, “I wonder what the children will look like?”, the New York Post’s Page Six website reported.

Harry and Meghan during their Oprah Winfrey interview. Harpo Productions /Joe Pugliese

When Camilla replied “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain,” the book claims Charles went on to say “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

A Clarence House spokesman said: “This is fiction and not worth further comment”.

Harry and Meghan accused a member of the royal family – not the Queen or Prince Philip – of racism in shocking claims made during their Oprah Winfrey interview earlier this year.

Meghan said, when she was pregnant with Archie, an unnamed member of the royal family raised “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

Asked whether there were concerns that her child would be “too brown” and that would be a problem, the duchess said: “If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one.”

The Prince of Wales has flown to Barbados to give a speech during the swearing in of the nation’s first president (Daniel Leal/PA)

Pushed by Winfrey on who had those conversations, Meghan refused to say, adding: “I think that would be very damaging to them.”

Harry refused to give further details, adding: “That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked.”

