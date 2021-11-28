In Pictures: Snow blankets parts of UK as temperatures drop

Parts of the UK woke up to a blanket of snow as temperatures plummeted following the havoc caused by Storm Arwen.
The north of England was the worst hit as the Met Office warned of wintry showers and icy stretches.
Forecasters in the UK have warned temperatures could drop to as low as minus 10C in the late hours of Sunday in what they say could be the “coldest night of the season”.
In Ireland, temperatures are expected to drop to below freezing tonight with lows of between -2C and 5C.
It will be coldest across Leinster and Ulster with some frost and ice expected.
The UK's Met Office has also issued two yellow ice warnings – one across eastern parts of Scotland and another stretching from the north-east of England down to the south coast – from Sunday afternoon.
Sporting events were also hit by the snowfall, with the Burnley-Tottenham match in the Premier League being called off due to the conditions.