In Pictures: Snow blankets parts of UK as temperatures drop

In Ireland, temperatures are expected to drop to below freezing tonight
Vehicles travel tentatively on the snow-covered A53 close to Buxton, Derbyshire (Jacob King/PA)

Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 15:53
PA

Parts of the UK woke up to a blanket of snow as temperatures plummeted following the havoc caused by Storm Arwen.

The north of England was the worst hit as the Met Office warned of wintry showers and icy stretches.

Snow-covered fields in the village of Stainton, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Forecasters in the UK have warned temperatures could drop to as low as minus 10C in the late hours of Sunday in what they say could be the “coldest night of the season”.

In Ireland, temperatures are expected to drop to below freezing tonight with lows of between -2C and 5C.

Vehicles attempt to travel along the snow-covered A515 near Biggin, in the Peak District (Jacob King/PA)

It will be coldest across Leinster and Ulster with some frost and ice expected.

A motorist unable to take his vehicle any further walks along the A515 (Jacob King/PA)

The UK's Met Office has also issued two yellow ice warnings – one across eastern parts of Scotland and another stretching from the north-east of England down to the south coast – from Sunday afternoon.

A man runs through the snow in Gunnerside, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sporting events were also hit by the snowfall, with the Burnley-Tottenham match in the Premier League being called off due to the conditions.

Fans cross the bridge to the stadium in the snow before the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Temperatures expected to plummet to -2C on Sunday

