Footballer Karim Benzema handed one-year suspended sentence in sex tape case

Footballer Karim Benzema handed one-year suspended sentence in sex tape case
Karim Benzema (PA)
Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 09:35
Associated Press Reporter

France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has been given a one-year suspended jail sentence and 75,000 euro (£63,000) fine in a sex tape case that rocked French football.

Benzema was found guilty of being involved in an attempt in 2015 to blackmail France teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

The Versailles court decision is unlikely to affect Benzema’s immediate sporting future.

The forward is regarded as one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or award on November 29 in Paris following an impressive season with Madrid.

Karim Benzema did not attend the trial in Versailles last month and was absent for the verdict (AP)

French federation president Noel Le Graet has already said Benzema would be allowed to keep playing with France even if found guilty.

Benzema’s lawyers said he will appeal.

Benzema, who denied any wrongdoing, did not attend the trial in Versailles last month and was absent for the verdict.

The four other defendants were also found guilty and did not appear at the court.

More in this section

Explosion of colour witnessed at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Explosion of colour witnessed at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef
Police officer killed in Sulhamstead People who kill on-duty emergency service members face mandatory life sentences in Britain
NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft
BenzemaPlace: International
Israel’s Defence Minister Benny Gantz has signed a deal to formalise relations with Morocco (Abir Sultan/Pool via AP)

Israel and Morocco sign deal for future cooperation and arms sales

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 20, 2021

  • 9
  • 14
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices