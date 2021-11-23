Italy frees man convicted of 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher

Italy frees man convicted of 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher
Meredith Kercher was murdered in Italy in 2007 (Family handout/PA)
Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 16:27
Associated Press reporters

The only person convicted in the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher has been freed after serving most of his 16-year prison sentence.

Italian news agencies LaPresse and ANSA quoted lawyer Fabrizio Ballarini as saying that Rudy Guede’s release, planned for January 4, had been moved up a few weeks by a judge, and he was freed on Tuesday.

Guede had already been granted permission to leave prison during the day to work while he served his sentence for the murder of 21-year-old Ms Kercher.

Rudy Guede, left, is escorted by an unidentified person as he leaves prison on a temporary release (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

The case in the university city of Perugia gained international notoriety after Ms Kercher’s American roommate, Amanda Knox, and Knox’s then-boyfriend were placed under suspicion. Both were initially convicted, but Italy’s highest court threw out the convictions in 2015 after a series of flip-flop decisions.

Guede was originally convicted in a fast-track trial procedure. He has denied killing Ms Kercher.

