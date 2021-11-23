At least 45 dead, including children, after bus crash in Bulgaria

Authorities have said the bus, which was registered in Northern Macedonia, crashed around 2am and there were children among the victims.
This image made from video provided by Nova TV shows road signs and police roadblock near scene of bus crash in Bosnek, Bulgaria, Tuesday, November 23, 2021. A bus crash in western Bulgaria early Tuesday has killed dozens of people, authorities said. Picture: Nova TV via AP

Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 07:18
Associated Press Reporter

A bus crash in western Bulgaria has killed at least 45 people, authorities said.

Authorities have said the bus, which was registered in Northern Macedonia, crashed around 2am on Tuesday and there were children among the victims.

Seven people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. Officials said an investigation will be launched.

Bulgarian news agency Novinite said representatives from Macedonia’s embassy visited a hospital where some of the victims were taken.

Caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev visited the site of the crash and told reporters it was “a huge tragedy”.

Mr Yanev said: “I take this opportunity to send my condolences to the relatives of the victims. Let’s hope we learn lessons from this tragic incident and we can prevent such incidents in the future.”

EU Commission president, Ursula Von der Leyen, expressed her sympathies with the families of the victims.

"My deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who perished in the tragic bus accident last night in Bulgaria," she wrote.

"I also wish a fast recovery to those injured.

"In these terrible times, Europe stands in solidarity with you."

 - additional reporting by Greg Murphy

