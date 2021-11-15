Biden hopes one trillion dollar infrastructure bill can boost his popularity

Biden hopes one trillion dollar infrastructure bill can boost his popularity
President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)
Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 21:30
Josh Boak, Associated Press

US President Joe Biden has signed his one trillion dollar infrastructure deal into law on the White House lawn, hailing it as an example of what bipartisanship can achieve.

The president hopes to use the law to build back his popularity and says it will deliver jobs, clean water, high-speed internet and a clean energy future.

Support for Mr Biden has taken a hit amid rising inflation and the inability to fully shake the public health and economic risks from Covid-19.

A few Republican politicians were on hand for what might be one the last celebratory displays of bipartisanship ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

“My message to the American people is this: America is moving again and your life is going to change for the better,” Mr Biden said.

More in this section

Capitol Breach Contempt Trump ally Bannon appears in court on contempt charges
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones found guilty by default in U.S. school shooting defamation lawsuits - NYT Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones found guilty by default in U.S. school shooting defamation lawsuits - NYT
Kenosha Protest Shootings Judge dismisses charge against U.S. teen Kyle Rittenhouse during murder trial for possessing rifle
BidenPlace: International
Biden hopes one trillion dollar infrastructure bill can boost his popularity

Prosecutor in Rittenhouse murder trial says the teen 'provoked everything' in deadly shootings

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 13, 2021

  • 7
  • 20
  • 23
  • 33
  • 36
  • 44
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices