Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones found guilty by default in U.S. school shooting defamation lawsuits - NYT

Alex Jones, founder of the right-wing website Infowars, claimed the shooting, in which 20 children and six school employees were shot dead at the school in Newtown, Connecticut, was fabricated by gun-control advocates and mainstream media
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones found guilty by default in U.S. school shooting defamation lawsuits - NYT

Alex Jones. Picture: Associated Press

Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 18:23
Reuters

A court in Connecticut granted a legal victory to the families of victims of a 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School by ruling that Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist, was guilty of defamation by default, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Jones, founder of the right-wing website Infowars, claimed the shooting, in which 20 children and six school employees were shot dead at the school in Newtown, Connecticut, was fabricated by gun-control advocates and mainstream media. 

In response, several parents sued Jones and Infowars, as well as its parent company, for defamation in both Texas and Connecticut. 

Infowars is based in Texas.

A judge in Connecticut Superior Court ruled on Monday that because Jones refused to turn over documents ordered by the courts, including financial records, he was guilty by default, the New York Times reported.

The ruling combines with three previous rulings in Texas to grant the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims four victories in four defamation lawsuits against Jones.

More in this section

Election 2022 Vermont Senate Longest-serving US Senator Patrick Leahy will not seek re-election next year
Virus Outbreak Austria Austria imposes lockdown on the unvaccinated as virus surges
Capitol Breach Contempt Ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon surrenders to US authorities over contempt charges
Kenosha Protest Shootings

Judge dismisses charge against U.S. teen Kyle Rittenhouse during murder trial for possessing rifle

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 13, 2021

  • 7
  • 20
  • 23
  • 33
  • 36
  • 44
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices