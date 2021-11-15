Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones found guilty by default in U.S. school shooting defamation lawsuits - NYT

A court in Connecticut granted a legal victory to the families of victims of a 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School by ruling that Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist, was guilty of defamation by default, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Jones, founder of the right-wing website Infowars, claimed the shooting, in which 20 children and six school employees were shot dead at the school in Newtown, Connecticut, was fabricated by gun-control advocates and mainstream media.