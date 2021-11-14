Hundreds suffer scorpion stings amid storms in southern Egypt

Hundreds suffer scorpion stings amid storms in southern Egypt
Scorpion fled into people’s homes amid the severe weather (SSPCA/PA)
Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 16:29
Heavy rain and flooding in southern Egypt has left three people dead and more than 500 others with scorpion stings.

Downpours, hail and thunder in the province of Aswan over the weekend saw local authorities suspend school classes on Sunday, governor Ashraf Attia said.

The storms forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses across the province, Mr Attia added, with at least 503 people taken to hospital after being stung. All of them were discharged after they were given a dose of anti-venom.

Acting health minister Khalid Abdel-Ghafar said in a statement that no deaths were reported from scorpion stings.

Photos and video footage circulated on social media shows flooded streets and damaged houses, vehicles and farms.

The several conditions also led to power cuts.

