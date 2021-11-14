Counter-terrorism police investigating fatal car blast at Liverpool hospital

Counter-terrorism police are investigating the explosion which happened outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.
Counter-terrorism police investigating fatal car blast at Liverpool hospital

Emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital after an incident occurred at around 11am.

Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 16:14
PA & Greg Murphy

One person has died and another has been injured following a car explosion in Liverpool, Merseyside Police said.

Counter-terrorism police are investigating the explosion which happened outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Merseyside Police were called to reports of a blast involving a vehicle – believed to be a taxi – at Liverpool Women’s Hospital at 10.59am on Sunday.

Officers along with crews from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Regional Ambulance Service attended the city centre site.

One person died while a male casualty was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.”

“We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion, but given how it has happened – out of caution – counter terrorism police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police.

“Our response is ongoing at the hospital and will be for some time. Cordons are in place, and there are some road closures.” Police said a major incident had been declared.

Images of a vehicle on fire, and later burnt out, at the scene earlier were shared online.

Footage of a number of explosions and billowing smoke outside the hospital were also shared as a bomb disposal unit attended.

More in this section

Vatican Pope Pope urges world leaders to act with courage following Cop26 deal
Virus Outbreak Austria Nationwide lockdown ordered in Austria for the unvaccinated
CORRECTION Libya Gaddafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya
Migration Italy

Italian coastguard rescues 300 migrants in rough seas

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 13, 2021

  • 7
  • 20
  • 23
  • 33
  • 36
  • 44
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices