Man charged over fatal stabbing in London

Man charged over fatal stabbing in London

Police at the scene in Albany Parade in Brentford, where two people were stabbed on Friday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 07:49
John Besley, PA

A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a double stabbing in Brentford in west London on Friday, Metropolitan Police have said.

Norris Henry, 37, has been charged with the murder of Ali Abucar Ali, 20, and the attempted murder of an 82-year-old woman after both were stabbed in the incident, the Met said in a statement.

Henry is scheduled to appear before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 15.

Police at the scene of the stabbing (Luke O’Reilly/PA)

Officers were called to Albany Parade in Brentford on Friday evening where they found the two victims suffering from stab injuries.

Police said Mr Ali was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition with injuries assessed as not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 6423/12Nov.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Read More

Man arrested after fatal stabbing in London


More in this section

Venezuela Orchestra Record Attempt Venezuelan musicians play in what they hope will be the world’s largest orchestra
Ecuador Prison Ecuador prison gun battle leaves 68 dead
Cop26 - Glasgow Cop26 keeps 1.5 Celsius temperature goal alive – for now
BrentfordPlace: UKPlace: London
Obit John Artis

John Artis, wrongly convicted alongside boxer ‘Hurricane’ Carter, dies at 75

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 13, 2021

  • 7
  • 20
  • 23
  • 33
  • 36
  • 44
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices