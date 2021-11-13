Cop26 talks agree to strengthen emission cuts targets by end of 2022

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said that while the deal "gives us a chance of keeping 1.5 degrees alive", the last-minute agreement on coal is "deeply disappointing".
Cop26 talks agree to strengthen emission cuts targets by end of 2022
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Sat, 13 Nov, 2021 - 20:09
Emily Beament, PA Environment Correspondent

The Cop26 climate talks have agreed to get countries to strengthen their emissions-cutting targets for 2030 by the end of next year in a bid to limit dangerous warming.

Ministers and negotiators at the UN summit in Glasgow have also sent a signal on the shift away from the world’s dirtiest fuel, with a deal calling for efforts to escalate the “phase down” of unabated coal, as well as the phasing out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.

The Glasgow Pact was watered down at the last minute – following a push by India and China – from escalating the “phase out” of unabated coal, to “phase down”, prompting angry responses from European and vulnerable countries.

But it is the first explicit mentions of fossil fuels in a UN climate agreement.

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said that while the deal "gives us a chance of keeping 1.5 degrees alive", the last-minute agreement on coal is "deeply disappointing".

In a post on Twitter he said: "The last minute deal on coal was deeply disappointing but we had to agree a deal. We can no longer delay.

"It brings momentum at home and has to deliver climate justice for the world."

The deal aims to keep limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels “alive” or within reach, in the face of a huge gap between the action countries are taking and what is needed to meet the goal.

In the wake of the “Glasgow Pact” being gavelled through – more than 24 hours after the official finishing time of the conference, there were warnings that the 1.5C goal was “on life support”.

Read More

Countries debate climate deal as Cop26 conference continues in extra time

More in this section

Cop26 - Glasgow Countries debate climate deal as Cop26 conference continues in extra time
Afghanistan Deadly blast hits minibus on busy street in Afghan capital
Indonesia Refinery Fire Scores evacuated after fire at Indonesia’s largest oil refinery
Cop26Place: UKPlace: Scotland
Ecuador Prison

Ecuador prison gun battle leaves 58 dead

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

  • 6
  • 20
  • 29
  • 33
  • 37
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices