Married Israeli couple arrested for espionage in Turkey

Married Israeli couple arrested for espionage in Turkey
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
Sat, 13 Nov, 2021 - 10:15
Associated Press Reporter

An Israeli married couple were arrested for espionage after taking photographs of the Turkish president’s residence in Istanbul, Turkey’s official news agency said.

Anadolu Agency said a Turkish national was also arrested.

Police detained them after a tip-off from an employee working in the Camlica radio and television tower on the Asian side of Istanbul.

The employee claimed they were taking photographs of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s nearby home from the tower’s restaurant earlier this week.

They were formally arrested pending trial for “political and military espionage” by an Istanbul court.

Giant Turkish flags are displayed on boats at Dolmabahce palace in Istanbul, Turkey (Francisco Seco/AP)

In a statement issued late on Friday, Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid denied the couple work for an “Israeli agency”.

He said his department has been in regular contact with the pair and is trying to organise their release.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz identified the couple as Natalie and Mordi Oknin.

Citing their lawyer, it said they were taking photographs of the Ottoman-era Dolmabahce Palace while taking a ferry.

Parts of Dolmabahce, located on the city’s European side, are used as a presidential working office.

More in this section

Migration Poland Belarus Body of young Syrian man found in Polish woods near Belarus border 
Cop26 - Glasgow Cop26 talks drift into overtime in push to save 1.5 Celsius goal
Nicaragua Election Organisation of American States says Nicaragua’s elections lack legitimacy
IsraelPlace: International
Brentford stabbings

Man arrested after fatal stabbing in London

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

  • 6
  • 20
  • 29
  • 33
  • 37
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices