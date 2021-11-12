Steve Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying Capitol riots subpoena

Steve Bannon, an ally of former president Donald Trump, has been indicted on two counts of contempt after he defied a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol.

The Justice Department said Mr Bannon, 67, was indicted on one count for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena. It was not immediately clear when he would be due in court.