Dutch government orders partial lockdown amid rising Covid cases

Dutch government orders partial lockdown amid rising Covid cases
(PA)
Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 18:58
Mike Corder, Associated Press

Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced a three-week partial lockdown amid surging Covid-19 cases in the Netherlands.

The lockdown, which begins on Saturday night, is the first in Western Europe since a new wave of infections began surging across parts of the continent.

Under the lockdown, bars restaurants and supermarkets will have to close at 8pm, professional sports matches will be played in empty stadiums and people are being urged to work from home as much as possible.

Stores selling non-essential items will have to close at 6pm.

“Tonight we have a very unpleasant message with very unpleasant and far-reaching decisions,” Mr Rutte said.

As Mr Rutte spoke, police in The Hague said they arrested a number of people protesting in a nearby street for setting off fireworks.

The Netherlands is not alone in taking measures to rein in soaring coronavirus infections.

Earlier on Friday, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said his country will implement a lockdown for unvaccinated people in two hard-hit regions next week and looks poised to move forward with similar measures nationwide.

Starting on Monday, unvaccinated people in the regions of Upper Austria and Salzburg will only be allowed to leave home for specific necessary reasons, such as buying groceries or going to the doctor.

Meanwhile, Germany’s disease control centre is urging people to cancel or avoid large events and to reduce their contacts as the country’s coronavirus infection rate hits a string of new highs.

More in this section

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping set virtual summit for Monday to discuss tensions Joe Biden and Xi Jinping set virtual summit for Monday to discuss tensions
‘Story of hope’ as teddy bear lost in national park returned to six-year-old ‘Story of hope’ as teddy bear lost in national park returned to six-year-old
Cop26 - Glasgow Hundreds of activists march through Cop26 venue in protest at ‘lack of progress’
CoronavirusHollandPlace: International
Elon Musk Stock Sale

Elon Musk sells more Tesla shares, but stock drops in early trading

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

  • 6
  • 20
  • 29
  • 33
  • 37
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices