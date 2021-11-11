EU parliament condemns Polish abortion law

The European Union parliament has condemned Poland’s recent near-total ban on abortions and called on the Polish government to make sure it no longer leads to the death of pregnant women.
The condemnation follows news that a woman died of septic shock in week 22 of her pregnancy after doctors failed to perform an abortion and waited for the foetus to die.
In a resolution, the 27-nation bloc’s parliament voted 373-124, with 55 abstentions, to underscore their solidarity with Polish women and those who still continue to help them get abortions despite the restrictive law.
Reproductive rights activists say the woman is the first person to die as a result of a recent restriction of Poland’s abortion law.
Some who supported the new abortion restriction said it was uncertain whether the doctors’ decision had led to her death and accused women’s rights activists of exploiting the situation.
MEP Robert Biedron, of the S&D socialist group which strongly backs the resolution, said: “The EU cannot remain indifferent to this nightmare. Polish women cannot be reduced to expendable incubators.
“They are European citizens whose rights must be protected, even more if the attack comes from their own government.”
A resolution of the European parliament is not binding on a member state.