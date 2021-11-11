French teen managed to escape 'several kidnappers' and hide in takeaway

A teenage jogger who went missing for over 24 hours has told French authorities that she was kidnapped by several people.

The 17-year-old girl left her home on Monday at around 4pm and was not seen again until 8pm the following day when she appeared at a takeaway about 10km from where she had gone running.

The girl, who has not been named, was in a state of shock and had some scratches. She was taken to hospital and returned home on Wednesday.

The teen is a regular runner and left her home in the village of Saint-Brice for the local Bellebranche forest.

When she failed to return home on Monday evening, her father went looking for her and contacted the police three hours later.

While searching his daughter's running route, he discovered her phone and her GPS watch with traces of blood.

Police were able to extract data from her Strava running app and determined that her jog abruptly ended in a rural area after about five and a half minutes.

A search was launched involving 200 officers, rescue dogs, divers and a helicopter.

But the girl was not located until she arrived at the kebab shop in Sablé-sur-Sarthe, the town where she is a student.

Her first comments described being seized by "several kidnappers" but she was unable to identify her captors or the place where they took her.

A witness told BFM-TV the teenager had "escaped from the vehicle of her kidnapper and found refuge" in the takeaway.

Police are continuing with their investigations and are collecting CCTV footage from the area.

Local prosecutor Céline Maigné said a kidnapping inquiry had been opened but no line of investigation was being ruled out.

A man was detained while intoxicated on Monday and was questioned over inconsistencies in his initial statements given to officers.

He has since been released without charge.