Cop26 aviation declaration ‘full of scams’, environmental campaigners warn

The International Aviation Climate Ambition Coalition agreed to support measures to reduce the sector’s carbon emissions
Cop26 aviation declaration ‘full of scams’, environmental campaigners warn

Greenpeace is calling on European leaders to ban short-haul flights and ‘massively invest’ in rail (Steve Parsons/PA)

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 16:23
Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

A Cop26 declaration to cut aviation emissions is “full of scams”, environmental campaigners have warned.

The International Aviation Climate Ambition Coalition agreed to support measures to reduce the sector’s carbon emissions.

These included promoting the development of low-carbon aircraft, sustainable aviation fuels and carbon offsetting.

It was signed by 20 countries including the UK, the US, France and Spain.

This announcement is full of scams like offsetting, and excessive optimism on so-called ‘sustainable aviation fuels’ and future aircraft designs

But Greenpeace is calling on European leaders not to support it, and urged them to ban short-haul flights and “massively invest” in rail instead.

Doug Parr, chief scientist for Greenpeace UK, said: “This announcement is full of scams like offsetting, and excessive optimism on so-called ‘sustainable aviation fuels’ and future aircraft designs.

“But it lacks the one thing that’s needed to deliver the goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5C, which is tangible action to prioritise green travel and reduce flights.

“At Cop, the final decision must commit to phase out fossil fuels, which means reducing demand for those fuels from industries like aviation.

“Policymakers and countries should ban short-haul flights wherever a viable alternative already exists, and invest in rail to create a transport system that’s good for the planet while also being affordable and accessible to all.”

More in this section

Migration Poland Belarus Merkel asks Putin to intervene with Belarus over migrants
Google stock Google loses appeal against huge EU fine over shopping searches
Boris Johnson visit to Northumberland WHO Covid special envoy calls out Boris Johnson on mask-wearing during hospital visit
Cop26aviation#Climate ChangePlace: UKPlace: Scotland
Coronavirus - Sat Jan 9, 2021

Researchers identify new target for Covid-19 vaccines

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 6, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 9
  • 15
  • 19
  • 25
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices