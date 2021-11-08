10-year-old boy killed by dog in South Wales

Gwent Police said they were called to an address in Pentwyn, Penyrhoel, at around 3.55pm on Monday and confirmed the child had died at the scene
A 10-year-old boy has died following reports of a dog attack near Caerphilly in Wales.

Gwent Police said they were called to an address in Pentwyn, Penyrhoel, at around 3.55pm on Monday and confirmed the child had died at the scene.

The dog was destroyed by firearms officers and no other animals were involved in the attack, the force said.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough said: “Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work.

“You may have also seen an increased presence earlier today while officers were attending the incident, but please do not be alarmed.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”

Officers urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting log reference 2100392510.

Family Notices