Iraq PM unharmed after being targeted by drone attack

Iraq PM unharmed after being targeted by drone attack
The Iraqi government says Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has survived an assassination attempt with an armed drone (Khalid Mohammed/AP)
Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 02:05
Qassim Abdul-Zahra, Associated Press

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence .

The attack, in the early hours of Sunday, is a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results.

Two Iraqi officials told The Associated Press that seven of Mr al-Kadhimi’s security guards were injured in the attack with two armed drones which occurred in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone area.

The tweet from the Iraqi Prime Minister (Screenshot)

He tweeted: “The rockets of treason will not shake one bit of the steadfastness and determination of the heroic security forces. I am fine and among my people. Thank God.”

In a statement, the government said the drones tried to hit Mr al-Kadhimi’s home.

Residents of Baghdad heard the sound of an explosion followed by gunfire from the direction of the Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and government offices.

The statement released by state-run media said the failed assassination attempt was with “an explosives-laden drone that tried to target his residence in the Green Zone”.

“The security forces are taking the necessary measures in connection with this failed attempt,” it said.

It was not clear who was behind the attack, nor did anyone immediately claim responsibility.

It comes amid a stand-off between security forces and pro-Iran Shiite militias whose supporters have been camped outside the Green Zone for nearly a month after they rejected the results of Iraq’s parliamentary elections in which they were the biggest losers.

More in this section

Eight killed in crowd surge during Travis Scott show at Astroworld Festival Eight killed in crowd surge during Travis Scott show at Astroworld Festival
Autumn weather Nov 2nd 2021 Nature: The habitats on the front line of the climate fight
Sierra Leone Explosion At least 98 killed after oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone
PrimeMinisterPlace: International
Cop26 - Glasgow

Police arrest 21 during Glasgow climate rally

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 6, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 9
  • 15
  • 19
  • 25
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices