UN Security Council calls for end to Ethiopia hostilities

Months of political tensions between Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government exploded into war last November
UN Security Council calls for end to Ethiopia hostilities

Ethiopian government soldiers on a road leading to Abi Adi, in the Tigray region. Picture: Ben Curtis/AP

Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 20:42
Edith M Lederer, Associated Press

The UN Security Council has called for an end to the conflict in Ethiopia, and for unhindered access for humanitarian aid to tackle the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade in the war-torn Tigray region.

The UN’s most powerful body called on all parties to refrain “from inflammatory hate speech and incitement to violence and divisiveness”.

Council members called on the parties “to put an end to hostilities and to negotiate a lasting ceasefire, and for the creation of conditions for the start of an inclusive Ethiopian national dialogue to resolve the crisis and create the foundation for peace and stability throughout the country”.

The press statement was approved by the 15 council members the day after the first anniversary of the war in the northern Tigray region that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions.

It was only the council’s second statement on the conflict, and the first to call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

In recent weeks, the conflict has expanded, with Tigray forces seizing key cities on a major highway leading to Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, and linking up with another armed group, the Oromo Liberation Army, with which it struck an alliance in August.

Months of political tensions between Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government exploded into war last November.

Following some of the fiercest fighting of the conflict, Ethiopia soldiers fled the Tigray capital, Mekele, in June. Facing the current Tigray offensive, President Abiy declared a national state of emergency with sweeping detention powers on Tuesday.

The Tigray forces say they are pressuring Ethiopia’s government to lift a deadly months-long blockade on their region of around six million people, where basic services have been cut off and humanitarian food and medical aid are denied.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last month that at least 5.2 million people in the region need humanitarian assistance including at least 400,000 “living in famine-like conditions”.

Child malnutrition levels are now at the same level as they were at the start of the 2011 famine in Somalia, he warned.

More in this section

Powell Funeral Colin Powell remembered as a model for future generations
Ahmaud Arbery Georgia Trial Ahmaud Arbery trial: Accused killed the 25-year-old on assumptions, says prosecutor
Tory Party Annual Conference Goal of 1.5C ‘in sight’ at Cop26, says speaker of Maldivian parliment
TigrayPlace: International
Cop26 - Glasgow

Greta Thunberg dismisses Cop26 as ‘greenwash festival of empty promises’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

  • 1
  • 11
  • 15
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices