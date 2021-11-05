Goal of 1.5C ‘in sight’ at Cop26, says speaker of Maldivian parliment

Mohamed Nasheed: 'We must close the gap between ambition and reality, and that means delivering on the pledges we have had'
Goal of 1.5C ‘in sight’ at Cop26, says speaker of Maldivian parliment

Speaker of the Maldives Parliament Mohamed Nasheed. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA

Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 15:32
Katrine Bussey, PA Scotland Political Editor

The goal of keeping temperature rises to below 1.5C is now “in sight” at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, parliamentarians from across the globe have been told.

Mohamed Nasheed, the speaker of the Maldives Parliament and a former president of the island state, said while there had been a “mood of pessimism” before the talks began, there has already been some “encouraging outcomes”.

With India now having set a net-zero target, together with pledges on the greater use of green energy, Mr Nasheed said the “number crunchers have looked at this increased target for India and other pledges, and the 2.7C we expected when we came into Cop has now been reduced to 1.9 degrees”.

He continued: “If you add in the 0.3C for the world methane pledge and perhaps some more for the agreement to stop deforestation, I think we are in sight of the 1.5C goal here in Glasgow.”

However he stressed there is still a “gap between paper pledges and climate reality”.

Let us unite and let us use the power of parliaments to deliver 1.5C. Let us save this planet. We are the generation to do that

Mr Nasheed, who was addressing the Globe Cop26 Legislators Summit being held at the Scottish Parliament, added: “We must close the gap between ambition and reality, and that means delivering on the pledges we have had.”

His plea came as he told parliamentarians from across the globe: “I stand here today as an elected representative of one of the most vulnerable countries on earth.

“No point of ground in my country the Maldives is more than a couple of metres above the sea level, we are already seeing our coast eroding as the seas rise and the waves eat away at more and more of our land.”

He insisted politicians across the world cannot just declare climate emergencies but must set out “in legislation how governments must meet their promises”.

He added: “I will not sign a suicide note for my nation. None of us will sign a suicide note for the world.

“Despite all our differences, we all know what the outcome must be.

“Let us unite and let us use the power of parliaments to deliver 1.5C. Let us save this planet. We are the generation to do that.”

Read More

Al Gore: Political tipping point reached in fight against climate change

More in this section

Cop26 - Glasgow Cop 26: Thousands of young people join climate strike through Glasgow
Bosnia Flooding Flash floods in Bosnia prompt evacuations amid power outages
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Etihad Stadium Young footballer lost drive to succeed after abuse by Barry Bennell, UK court told
Cop26Maldives#Climate ChangePlace: UKPlace: Scotland
Peloton-Stock

Peloton shares slump as sales stall

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

  • 1
  • 11
  • 15
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices