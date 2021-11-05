Migrant dies attempting to cross English Channel, French authorities say

Two other people were found with them suffering from hypothermia. French authorities said they were treated by emergency services before being taken to a local hospital.
Migrant dies attempting to cross English Channel, French authorities say

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard the Dover lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel on Tuesday, November 2 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 06:31
John Besley, PA

A migrant has died after attempting to cross the English Channel to get to the UK, French authorities have confirmed.

The Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said one person was found dead on the beach of Wissant, near Calais, on Thursday morning after the discovery of a boat filled with water.

Two other people were found with them suffering from hypothermia.

French authorities said they were treated by emergency services before being taken to a local hospital.

More than 20,200 people have reached the UK so far in 2021 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It comes after another migrant died attempting the dangerous crossing on Wednesday.

It is believed the person was unconscious when they were pulled from the water and pronounced dead as rescuers returned to the dock.

Another has been reported as missing.

French authorities said more than 400 people were rescued during a French-led rescue operation in the Strait of Pas-de-Calais on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

UK authorities on Tuesday rescued or intercepted 456 people who had navigated busy shipping lanes from France in small boats.

According to data compiled by the PA news agency, prior to that at least 19,756 people had already reached the UK so far this year, bringing the total to more than 20,200.

This is more than double the total for the whole of 2020.

More in this section

Cop26 - Glasgow Youth activists to march through Glasgow demanding climate action at Cop26
MTV Movie Awards 2008 Iceberg brought to Cop26 by climate scientists and actor Rainn Wilson
Cop26 - Glasgow John Kerry: Developed nations ‘will deliver 100 billion dollar climate target next year’
migrantsPlace: UKPlace: South East
Texas Barn Blast

Couple and neighbour killed as Texas barn explodes

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

  • 1
  • 11
  • 15
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices