Couple and neighbour killed as Texas barn explodes

Couple and neighbour killed as Texas barn explodes
A couple and their neighbour have died after an explosion and fire tore through a north-east Texas barn (Lori Dunn/The Texarkana Gazette/AP)
Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 03:09
Associated Press reporters

A couple and their neighbour have died after an explosion and fire tore through a north-east Texas barn.

The blast happened in Simms, Texas, about 27 miles west of Texarkana, with the barn’s owners, Steven Granbery, 60, and Cynthia Granbery, 55, and 65-year-old William Barnes all killed.

Bowie County Fire Marshal Scottie Taylor said evidence points toward the blast being an accident.

The Granberys had kept gasoline, propane and an all-terrain vehicle in the barn, the walls of which were blown out by the blast. The heat also melted a wall of the Granberys’ home.

More in this section

Portugal Politics Portugal’s president calls a snap election for January
SpaceX Launch SpaceX crew launch moved to next week as astronaut recovers
Russia Unity Day Vladimir Putin proclaims Crimea is forever a part of Russia on Unity Day
ExplosionPlace: International
Cop26 - Glasgow

John Kerry: Developed nations ‘will deliver 100 billion dollar climate target next year’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

  • 1
  • 11
  • 15
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices