Greta Thunberg jokes she will go net zero on swearing

Greta Thunberg jokes she will go net zero on swearing
Greta Thunberg has joked she is going ‘net zero on swear words’ after a video emerged of her joining in a rude chant outside Cop26 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 13:57
Isobel Frodsham, PA

Greta Thunberg has joked she is going “net zero on swear words” after a video emerged of her joining in with a rude chant outside Cop26.

The Swedish activist said she has reflected on her language after being filmed hyping up crowds in Glasgow.

Footage published on Monday showed the 18-year-old speaking to young protesters in Festival Park in Govan, across the River Clyde from the Cop26 venue.

She said: “Change is not going to come from inside there – that is not leadership, this is leadership.

“We say no more blah blah blah, no more exploitation of people and nature and the planet. No more exploitation. No more blah blah blah. No more whatever the f*** they are doing inside there.”

Later on, she was filmed singing: “You can shove your climate crisis up your arse”.

The teenager has since joked she is now going to continue “net zero” on her language.

She tweeted: “I am pleased to announce that I’ve decided to go net zero on swear words and bad language.

“In the event that I should say something inappropriate I pledge to compensate that by saying something nice.”

In September, she mocked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by quoting parts of his speeches on climate change and adding “blah, blah, blah”.

During her time outside the summit this week, Ms Thunberg has accused politicians of not taking the climate crisis seriously.

Read More

Deforestation pledge will fail unless consumers switch to more sustainable food sources

More in this section

Sarah Everard death Met to deploy undercover officers outside clubs in bid to identify predators
Coronavirus - Sat Oct 23, 2021 UK government poised to press ahead with mandatory jabs for NHS staff
Cop26 - Glasgow Indigenous islanders whose homes are sinking underwater march on Cop26
Cop26Greta#Climate ChangePlace: UKPlace: Scotland
Nigeria Building Collapse

Death toll in collapse of Lagos tower block rises to 21

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 30, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 17
  • 22
  • 33
  • 41
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices