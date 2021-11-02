UK position in French fishing row unchanged, says Boris Johnson

The row over post-Brexit fishing arrangements with France is “vanishingly unimportant” when compared with tackling climate change, Boris Johnson has said.

The British Prime Minister insisted that the UK’s position had not changed in the dispute, which surrounds the number of fishing licences granted to small French vessels since the UK left the EU.

Mr Johnson said the UK would continue to work to resolve the disagreement, which led to France threatening action against British boats before Paris backed down on Monday night.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron attends the opening ceremony for the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow (Yves Herman/PA)

But speaking during a press conference at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday, Mr Johnson told reporters: “We are working very, very closely with our French friends and partners on the things that matter most to the people of the world, and that is tackling climate change and reducing CO2.

“By comparison with that hugely important issue, the ones you mentioned are really vanishingly unimportant, but since you ask about whether the UK has changed its position on the fishing issue, the answer is no.”

Earlier, Britain welcomed France having “stepped back” from threats to impose punitive action in the row.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said a meeting between Brexit minister Lord Frost and France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune in Paris on Thursday would be “very important”, as further talks with the EU are also scheduled.

But ahead of that meeting, the skipper of a Scottish-registered scallop dredger, the Cornelis Gert Jan, which had been held in Le Havre, is due to appear in a French court on Wednesday.

Earlier, Downing Street was forced to clarify a suggestion by Mr Eustice that the British vessel had been released, after it emerged that it remains in Le Havre.

Mr Macron previously warned that Paris could block British boats from landing their catches in French ports and tighten customs checks in protest at what they claim is a refusal by the UK authorities to grant licences to French boats.

But France suspended the threats at the 11th hour as negotiations continued.

The Associated Press reported that the deadline for action had now been extended to Thursday.

An official with the French presidency told the news agency on Tuesday that discussions “are advancing” and that France hopes to “move forward” from the fishing dispute to focus on bigger issues such as climate change.

“Neither us nor the British want this to go badly,” said the official, who AP was not authorised to name publicly.