World’s biggest shipping firm Maersk reports 68% rise in revenue

The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s AP Moller-Maersk, has reported a sharp rise in earnings amid strong worldwide demand for shipments of goods as the economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Copenhagen-based company said revenue grew nearly 68% in the third quarter, to a record-high 16.6 billion US dollars (£12.2 billion), up from 9.9 billion US dollars (£7.3 billion) in the same three-month period last year.