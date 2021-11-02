Two men arrested as part of UK nightclubs spiking probe

The arrests in Sussex follow a number of reports of women being spiked by needle at nightclubs, prompting boycotts of venues around the country.
Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 12:06
Ben Mitchell, PA

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of spiking by injection and in drinks during nights out.

A 28-year-old man from Hove was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of administering poison with intent to injure.

A 19-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of the same offence.

Both have been bailed while inquiries continue, according to a Sussex Police spokesman.

He said: “Police have received a number of recent reports of people becoming unwell during or after nights out, with some finding puncture marks on their body or believing their drink had been tampered with.

“Officers have increased patrols as part of their continued work policing the night-time economy and have been working closely with partners and licensed premises on initiatives to help keep people safe.

“These include unannounced licence checks at venues, briefings with security staff prior to opening and targeted, visible patrols around bars, clubs and restaurants every night of the week.” 

Chief Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw, divisional commander for Brighton and Hove, said: “We continue to work around the clock to investigate these troubling reports and will do everything in our power to catch the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“Please be assured that we take all reports incredibly seriously and ask anybody who believes they may have been a victim to let police or bar staff know as soon as possible so they can be tested before potential drugs leave their system and evidence can be gathered.”

