In Pictures: Does this jet suit display hint at the future of armed forces?

Could jet suits become potential fighting tools for armed forces around the world?

Richard Browning – the British founder and chief test pilot of Gravity Industries, known as Jet Man – carried out the display at a military conference at Farnborough International Airport in England.

Richard Browning demonstrating the jet suit at Farnborough (Steve Parsons/PA)

Showcasing the human jet suit the crowd, Mr Browning took off and landed on a jeep and a truck before flying onto a balcony in the middle of the onlookers.

The jet suit, created by Gravity Industries – founded in March 2017 – can fly at more than 80mph and an altitude of 12,000ft.

An UK Army spokesman said the display was a demonstration showing potential capability for the future of the armed forces.

Jet Man lands on a vehicle (Steve Parsons/PA)

“Innovation and technological advance were remarkably demonstrated as the conference opened with a capability display flight by Richard Browning wearing a gravity-defying jet suit," he said.

