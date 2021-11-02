In Pictures: Does this jet suit display hint at the future of armed forces?

The jet suit, created by Gravity Industries – founded in March 2017 – can fly at more than 80mph and an altitude of 12,000ft
In Pictures: Does this jet suit display hint at the future of armed forces?

Picture: Steve Parsons/PA

Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 11:38
Ben Mitchell, PA

Could jet suits become potential fighting tools for armed forces around the world?

Richard Browning – the British founder and chief test pilot of Gravity Industries, known as Jet Man – carried out the display at a military conference at Farnborough International Airport in England.

Richard Browning demonstrating the jet suit at Farnborough (Steve Parsons/PA)

Showcasing the human jet suit the crowd, Mr Browning took off and landed on a jeep and a truck before flying onto a balcony in the middle of the onlookers.

The jet suit, created by Gravity Industries – founded in March 2017 – can fly at more than 80mph and an altitude of 12,000ft.

An UK Army spokesman said the display was a demonstration showing potential capability for the future of the armed forces.

Jet Man lands on a vehicle (Steve Parsons/PA)

“Innovation and technological advance were remarkably demonstrated as the conference opened with a capability display flight by Richard Browning wearing a gravity-defying jet suit," he said.

'Jet Man' Richard Browning demonstrating Gravity, a human jet suit system. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
'Jet Man' Richard Browning demonstrating Gravity, a human jet suit system. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

'Jet Man' Richard Browning takes flight at the Farnborough International Conference Centre, Farnborough, Hampshire. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
'Jet Man' Richard Browning takes flight at the Farnborough International Conference Centre, Farnborough, Hampshire. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

More in this section

Fryent Park deaths UK Police officers admit to sharing photos of murdered sisters
Cop26 - Glasgow 'It's outrageous' - Israeli Minister who uses wheelchair denied entry to Cop26 venue
Australia may soon follow America in vaccinating children as young as five Australia may soon follow America in vaccinating children as young as five
JetmanPlace: UKPlace: South East
Harlesden shooting death

Two men arrested as part of UK nightclubs spiking probe

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 30, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 17
  • 22
  • 33
  • 41
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices