In Pictures: Does this jet suit display hint at the future of armed forces?

Could jet suits become potential fighting tools for armed forces around the world?
Richard Browning – the British founder and chief test pilot of Gravity Industries, known as Jet Man – carried out the display at a military conference at Farnborough International Airport in England.
Showcasing the human jet suit the crowd, Mr Browning took off and landed on a jeep and a truck before flying onto a balcony in the middle of the onlookers.
The jet suit, created by Gravity Industries – founded in March 2017 – can fly at more than 80mph and an altitude of 12,000ft.
An UK Army spokesman said the display was a demonstration showing potential capability for the future of the armed forces.
“Innovation and technological advance were remarkably demonstrated as the conference opened with a capability display flight by Richard Browning wearing a gravity-defying jet suit," he said.