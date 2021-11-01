Biden tells Cop26: ‘No more time to hang back’ on climate

Biden tells Cop26: 'No more time to hang back' on climate
US President Joe Biden speaks at the opening ceremony for the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow (Yves Herman/PA)
Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 15:41
Associated Press Reporter

US President Joe Biden has urged world leaders to meet the challenge of global warming, saying there is “no more time to hang back” or “argue amongst ourselves” about the peril facing the planet.

“Glasgow must be the kick-off of a decade of ambition,” Mr Biden told world leaders at the Cop26 summit in Scotland.

The president said that within the “growing catastrophe” of a warming climate there was an “incredible opportunity” to stave off problems caused by extreme weather, diminishing resources and other disastrous impacts caused by climate change.

Mr Biden said the crisis also offered an opportunity to “make a generational investment” to grow economies around the globe.

US President Joe Biden speaks at the opening ceremony of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow (Yves Herman/PA)

The president said he wants to do more to help countries around the world to address the challenges caused by climate change.

The Biden administration on Monday released its strategy for transforming the US into an entirely clean energy nation by 2050.

The long-term plan, filed in compliance with the Paris accord, lays out a United States increasingly running on wind, solar and other clean energy.

