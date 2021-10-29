Return To Sender? Stolen Elvis bust is back on the bar where he belongs

Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 15:31
Associated Press reporters

The King of Rock n’ Roll is back in the building.

An Elvis Presley bust that was swiped from a central Illinois bar has been returned after the story of its theft attracted international attention.

Employees at Jimmy’s Bar found the missing bust sitting on a porch outside the West Peoria saloon, the Peoria Journal Star reported. The theft had been discovered last Sunday morning.

“He’s back!” pub owner Jimmy Spears said early on Friday, attributing the bust’s return to the widespread attention its theft had attracted.

On Wednesday, the bar’s Facebook page had made an appeal for its return: “No questions asked.”

Spears said he was considering ways to improve security for the bust, but for now it is back in its familiar position overlooking the saloon and greeting customers at the centre of its long bar.

Spears, the bar’s owner for 39 years, said his niece bought the bust about 15 years ago at a garage sale for $20, and it soon became the business’ bar-top mascot.

More in this section

Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for Covid-19
Salisbury train derailment Passengers feared injured after trains collide in UK
Mexico Day of the Dead Mexicans celebrate Day of the Dead festival for first time since pandemic
elvisPlace: International
North Macedonia Elections

North Macedonia’s prime minister quits as party loses out in local elections

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 30, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 17
  • 22
  • 33
  • 41
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices