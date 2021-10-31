Staff member killed as cable car crashes in Czech Republic

Staff member killed as cable car crashes in Czech Republic
Rescuers work on a scene of a fallen funicular cab under the Mount Jested in Liberec, Czech Republic (Petrasek Radek/AP)
Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 15:54
Associated Press Reporter

A cable car crashed in the northern Czech Republic, killing one person, officials said.

One of the two cabins of the cable car crashed to the ground in the afternoon.

The only person onboard, a staff member, was killed, said Martin Puta, the head of the regional government.

Mr Puta said he hoped the cause will be investigated soon.

Rescuers work at the scene (Petrasek Radek/AP)

Rescuers said none of the 15 people from the second cabin were injured.

It was the first such accident involving the Czech Republic’s oldest cable car, which dates to 1933.

Operated by the Czech Railways, it leads almost to the top of Jested Mountain, near the city of Liberec.

The crash took place the day before the cable car was scheduled to undergo a planned two-week maintenance.

More in this section

Japan Train Stabbing Man held after 17 people injured in stabbing spree on Tokyo commuter train
Pakistan Islamist Rally Pakistan’s government reaches deal with Islamists to end protest
Germany Climate Aid G20 leaders vow ‘mid-century’ carbon neutrality as Cop26 summit gets under way
CableCarPlace: International
Thailand Protest

Campaigners in Thailand call for end to law prohibiting defamation of monarchy

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 30, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 17
  • 22
  • 33
  • 41
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices