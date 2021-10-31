Japanese premier Fumio Kishida’s coalition set to keep majority

Japanese Prime Minister and President of the governing Liberal Democratic Party Fumio Kishida delivers a speech during an election campaign for the Oct. 31 lower house elections, in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Kishida faces a crucial test in Sunday’s national parliamentary elections, which will determine if his government will have enough support to stay in power long enough to repair the pandemic-hit economy, and tackle climate change and China’s rise. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 12:13
Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing coalition is set to keep a majority in a parliamentary election, although it is expected to lose some seats, according to an exit poll.

The NHK poll found Mr Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito together are expected to win between 239 and 288 seats in the 465-member lower house, the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber Diet.

Their combined seats will exceed the majority of 233, but will lose ground from 305 seats previously in a setback for Mr Kishida’s weeks-old administration that could affect his long-term grip on power.

Mr Kishida, elected as premier on October 4 after winning the leadership race in his ruling party, dissolved the lower house 10 days after taking office.

