Departing German leader Merkel ready to have more time to read and travel

Departing German leader Merkel ready to have more time to read and travel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she is ready to leave office (AP)
Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 13:02
Associated Press Reporter

Angela Merkel has said she is satisfied with the timing of her departure after 16 years at the helm of Germany and is now looking forward to dedicating time to things she had to neglect during her chancellorship.

Ms Merkel said she wants to “perhaps travel a bit or read, or simply enjoy some leisure time knowing that no possible upheaval may happen in the next 20 minutes”, weekly paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

The chancellor, who announced in 2018 that she would not run again in the national election last month, steered Germany safely through a succession of crises including the global financial crisis, the migrant crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

I can say with a good feeling now that it is right for someone else to take over

Angela Merkel

She said that while the years in office had fulfilled her, they had also been challenging because of the constant need to pay attention to, prevent, or react to crises.

“I can say with a good feeling now that it is right for someone else to take over,” Ms Merkel told the newspaper.

Germany held its national election last month.

The Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats are currently in talks about forming a coalition government.

Angela Merkel at the G20 summit in Rome (Brendan Smialowski via AP)

The three parties said earlier this month they aim to have the country’s next chancellor in place in early December.

Outgoing vice chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose centre-left Social Democrats narrowly won the election, appears to have the best chance of succeeding Ms Merkel.

Until the next government has been formed, she will continue to lead Germany in a caretaker position, and on Saturday was attending the G20 summit in Rome.

Ms Merkel, who is 67, said she feels gratitude to have been able to have served the country and also looks back with satisfaction “on a long, and in some cases complicated, period”.

“A little melancholy will perhaps also come later,” she added.

More in this section

G20 summit Boris Johnson warns of new ‘dark ages’ if global warming is not confronted
Vatican Pope G20 India Modi invites Pope Francis to visit India after 2017 plan collapsed
Coronavirus - Sun May 3, 2020 Education is under attack around the world, UN Security Council hears
MerkelPlace: International
Departing German leader Merkel ready to have more time to read and travel

Army shelling in Myanmar blamed for destruction of 160 buildings in town

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

  • 3
  • 11
  • 25
  • 32
  • 40
  • 45
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices