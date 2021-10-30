Education is under attack around the world, UN Security Council hears

A resolution adopted by the council by a 15-0 vote emphasised the “invaluable role” that education plays in providing “life-saving spaces” and its contribution to achieving peace and security
Education is under attack around the world, UN Security Council hears

“For the first time, the Security Council has adopted a resolution uniquely dedicated to the protection of education,” said Norway’s UN ambassador Mona Juul, who sponsored the resolution with Niger.

Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 10:24
Associated Press Reporter

The UN Security Council has strongly condemned attacks on schools, teachers and children and called on all parties to promote the right to education in conflicts.

A resolution adopted by the council by a 15-0 vote emphasised the “invaluable role” that education plays in providing “life-saving spaces” and its contribution to achieving peace and security.

“For the first time, the Security Council has adopted a resolution uniquely dedicated to the protection of education,” said Norway’s UN ambassador Mona Juul, who sponsored the resolution with Niger.

She told the council: “Education is under attack around the world.” 

Between 2014 and 2019, Ms Juul said 11,000 attacks that harmed more than 22,000 students and educators in at least 93 countries were reported.

The resolution urges the 193 UN member nations “to develop effective measures to prevent and address attacks and threats of attacks against school and education facilities”.

It condemns the military use of schools, which violates international law and may make the buildings “legitimate targets of attack, thus endangering children’s and teachers’ safety as well as their education”.

The resolution urges all parties to armed conflicts to respect that schools are civilian facilities under international humanitarian law, and it calls on all countries “to take concrete measures to mitigate and avoid the use of schools by armed forces”.

The council expressed “deep concern that girls and women may be the intended victims of attacks targeting their access to and continuation of education”, saying such attacks can include rape, sexual violence and sexual slavery.

Council members urged UN members “to take steps to address girls’ equal enjoyment of their right to education”.

Ms Juul said the 99 countries that co-sponsored the resolution are “an expression of a truly global commitment to this important cause”.

The Norwegian ambassador stressed that adoption of the resolution must be followed by its full implementation.

“We must do more to safeguard educational institutions from military use and attacks,” she said, “and ensure the continuation of education during conflicts – including by investing in education in situations of crisis and conflict.”

Read More

In Pictures: How climate change reshaped Earth with extreme weather this year

More in this section

Virus Outbreak A World Remembers Memorials created across globe to remember millions who have died in pandemic
California ‘fortune teller’ arrested in scam probe California ‘fortune teller’ arrested in scam probe
Biden US intelligence agencies do not expect to determine the origins of Covid-19
Climate COP26 Photo Gallery

In Pictures: How climate change reshaped Earth with extreme weather this year

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

  • 3
  • 11
  • 25
  • 32
  • 40
  • 45
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices