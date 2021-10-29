Inner Mongolia in China quarantines tourists over virus fears

Inner Mongolia in China quarantines tourists over virus fears
Service sector workers wearing face masks line up for Covid-19 test during a mass testing at a site in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)
Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 12:08
Associated Press reporters

More than 2,000 tourists visiting China’s Inner Mongolia region have been sent to hotels to quarantine for two weeks following the detection of new cases of Covid-19 in the area.

The move follows reports of an outbreak of in the vast, lightly populated region that attracts visitors with its mountains, lakes and grasslands.

An announcement from the regional government on Friday said 2,428 visitors had been placed under observation at hotels in the cities of Baotou and Ordos.

That came after successive reports of new cases of local infection in the region, with Inner Mongolia accounting for 19 of the 48 new cases of domestic transmission announced on Friday.

The quarantines are typical of the strict measures China has taken to control the pandemic, which also include mask wearing, electronic case tracing, mass testing, lockdowns and vaccinations.

In the city of Lanzhou, in Gansu province bordering Inner Mongolia, millions of people have been largely confined to their homes over the past week after cases were detected there. Ten new cases were reported in the city on Friday.

China has reported 4,636 deaths among 91,665 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the country since the first infections were detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

More in this section

Spain Electricity Protest European consumer prices hit highest level in over 13 years
Vatican Pope G20 Biden Covid-19 and climate change on the agenda as Pope and Joe Biden meet
Virus Outbreak Russia Russia marks another daily deaths record as infections soar
CoronavisChinaPlace: International
India Communal Violence

Tensions rise in Indian state after attacks against Muslims

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

  • 3
  • 11
  • 25
  • 32
  • 40
  • 45
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices