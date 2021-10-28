European Central Bank leaves pandemic stimulus unchanged

The European Central Bank has kept its pandemic stimulus efforts unchanged (Michael Probst/AP)
Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 13:10
David McHugh, AP

The European Central Bank has decided to keep its pandemic stimulus efforts unchanged even as consumer prices spike and central banks in other parts of the world look to dial back support as their economies bounce back from the worst of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The decision on Thursday affects the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency and sets up a debate in December about whether and how to end the 1.85 trillion euro (£1.56 trillion) stimulus programme.

The bond purchase programme drove down longer-term borrowing costs for businesses as they weathered shutdowns and for governments as they spent more for pandemic support. It is slated to run at least through March 2022.

Virus Outbreak Russia

Moscow starts non-working period as Covid infections and deaths soar

