150 people arrested in US-Europe darknet drug probe

The Justice Department says investigators have seized over $31.6 million in cash and virtual currency and 45 guns.
Investigators also recovered a slew of illegal drugs, including counterfeit medication and opioid pills, along with more than 152 kilograms of amphetamine, 21 kilograms of cocaine and 32.5 kilograms of MDMA, according to prosecutors.

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 17:07
Associated Press Reporter

Law enforcement officials in the US and Europe have arrested 150 people and seized more than $31 million in an international drug trafficking investigation stemming from sales on the darknet, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The arrests are connected to a 10-month investigation between federal law enforcement officials in the US and Europol in Europe. 

Prosecutors allege those charges are responsible for tens of thousands of illegal sales in the US, the United Kingdom, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

The darknet is a part of the internet hosted within an encrypted network and accessible only through specialised anonymity-providing tools, most notably the Tor Browser.

Investigators also recovered a slew of illegal drugs, including counterfeit medication and opioid pills, along with more than 152 kilograms of amphetamine, 21 kilograms of cocaine and 32.5 kilograms of MDMA, according to prosecutors.

Those arrested include 65 people in the US, 47 in Germany, 24 people in the United Kingdom, four in Italy, four in the Netherlands, three in France, two in Switzerland and one person in Bulgaria.

