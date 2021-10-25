One in 55 infected with Covid in UK as expert says reintroduce face masks

Reintroducing coronavirus measures such as mandatory face masks in indoor spaces and working from home would not be “problematic”, a scientist has said.

This comes as Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) says one in 55 people in the UK are infected with coronavirus.

“What we’re facing at the moment is unacceptable we’ve got roughly 1 in 55 people infected, which is an astonishingly high rate compared to most other west European countries.

“This is connected with the lack of clear messaging about sensible measures that we should all be taking in order to reduce the spread of infection.”

Prof Openshaw told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “I don’t think it’s a binary go for Plan B or nothing, it’s very clear that the measures that are in included in Plan B are sensible and not very disruptive.

It’s not problematic to give clear leadership about the use of face masks, and working at home if you can is also not particularly disruptive for many people.

“Those measures are likely to lead to a pretty good reduction in the really unacceptable number of cases that we’ve got at the moment.

“To my mind, the introduction of vaccine passports is also fine – it’s been accepted very easily in most other western European countries.

“It’s very sensible, if you were going into a crowded indoor space and knew everyone there had been fully vaccinated and perhaps had had a rapid test on the day, you’d feel much more secure about going into that space.”

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he is “leaning towards” mandatory vaccination for NHS staff.

He told Sky News: “I’m leaning towards doing it.

“There’s around 100,000 that are not (vaccinated in the NHS) at this point but what we saw with the care sector is that when we announced the policy… then we saw many more people come forward and do the right thing and get vaccinated, that’s what I hope, if we can do the same thing with the NHS, we will see.

“If they haven’t got vaccinated by now then there is an issue about patient safety and that’s something the Government will take very seriously.” Mr Javid declined to say when the move would come in to force, saying “it will take some time to get it through Parliament” and he would then want to give people time to come forward to get their jab.

But he added: “I don’t want to put a timeframe on it but it wouldn’t be months and months.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has criticised “idiots” who campaign against vaccines and spread lies and falsehoods outside schools.

He told Sky News: “These people are doing so much damage.

“First of all here you have three children that are injured, actually physically injured, and that’s heart-breaking to see, children going about what they should be doing, going to school every day, and you’ve got frankly these idiots outside their school spreading vicious lies.

“It is becoming a growing problem as time goes by.

“There are options, in terms of whether it’s an exclusion zone, or other potential action, I think it’s got to be done at a local level.

“If you’ve injured children, that is a criminal act and I hope in that case police are able to track those people down.”