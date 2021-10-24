Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for Covid-19 less than a week before the release of his forthcoming fifth album.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter said in a statement posted on Instagram that he still intends to give his planned interviews and performances from his home.

He said: “Hey guys.

“Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.

Ed Sheeran performing during the first Earthshot Prize awards (Yui Mok/PA)

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.

“Apologies to anyone I’ve let down.

“Be safe everyone.”

Next week, Sheeran is due to join Apple Music’s Zane Lowe live to play new songs from his album and take questions from fans.

The singer shot to fame in 2011 with the launch of his chart-topping single The A Team, the lead song on his first album, which was released in September that year.

