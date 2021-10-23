Reaching global climate deal will be tough, Cop26 president says

Reaching global climate deal will be tough, Cop26 president says

Alok Sharma (Justin Tallis/PA)

Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 12:20
Helen William, PA

Securing a global climate deal in Glasgow will be “really tough”, Cop26 president Alok Sharma has warned.

He said sealing any agreement to reduce emissions with be harder “on lots of levels” than signing the Paris Agreement of 2015.

Countries are under pressure to increase their greenhouse gas emission cuts as the world is far off track to meet globally agreed targets to limit temperature rises and curb dangerous warming.

(PA Graphics)

The Cop26 summit, which starts in Glasgow on October 31, is the effective deadline for countries to bring forward more ambitious national climate plans in a five-year process under the Paris climate treaty.

Mr Sharma told The Guardian: “What we’re trying to do here in Glasgow is actually really tough.

“It was brilliant, what they did in Paris, it was a framework agreement, (but) a lot of the detailed rules were left for the future.

“It’s like we’ve got to the end of the exam paper and the most difficult questions are left and you’re running out of time, the exam’s over in half an hour and you go, ‘how are we going to answer this one?’”

(PA Graphics)

He said “this is definitely harder than Paris on lots of levels” but added: “What we have going for us is that there is an understanding that we need to deal with this (climate crisis).”

Testing and quarantine arrangements have been put in place for the summit which was delayed due to the pandemic, with at least 25,000 delegates and more than 120 world leaders set to attend.

Key polluters including China and India have yet to submit new plans for the next decade, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

The Paris Agreement committed countries to curbing long-term global warming to “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit temperature rises to 1.5C, beyond which the worst climate impacts will be felt.

(PA Graphics)

The key target for Cop26 is set to be keeping the 1.5C goal within reach.

Mr Sharma previously said there had been progress since the Paris Agreement was negotiated in the French capital in 2015, when the world was on a trajectory to 4C of warming, and it is now towards 2C.

He told the newspaper: “The question is whether or not countries are willing in Glasgow to go forward and commit to consensus on keeping 1.5C alive, that’s where the challenge will be.

“What we’re potentially saying to countries is that if your NDC isn’t good enough, you’re going to have to come back to the table.”

Mr Sharma said he believes no one will want to be pointed out as the country that damages the chances of reaching the 1.5C aim.

Read More

Clashes continue as thousands of Islamists march to Pakistan capital

More in this section

Pakistan Islamist Rally Clashes continue as thousands of Islamists march to Pakistan capital
Facebook crisis grows as new whistleblower and leaked documents emerge Facebook crisis grows as new whistleblower and leaked documents emerge
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 22, 2020 UK government adviser fearful of another ‘lockdown Christmas’
Sharma#Climate ChangePlace: UKPlace: Scotland
Italy Migrants Salvini Trial

Italian ex-minister Salvini goes on trial for kidnap over blocked migrant ship

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

  • 12
  • 19
  • 21
  • 33
  • 44
  • 46
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices