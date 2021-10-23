Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero target by 2060

Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero target by 2060
Mohammed bin Salman (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 08:36
Aya Batrawy, Associated Press

Saudi Arabia has announced on Saturday it aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to curb man-made climate change.

The announcement from one of the world’s largest oil producers was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in brief scripted remarks at the start of the kingdom’s first Saudi Green Initiative Forum.

The kingdom’s oil and gas exports form the backbone of its economy, despite efforts to diversify away from reliance on fossil fuels for revenue.

Although the kingdom will aim to reduce its own emissions, it will continue to aggressively pump and export fossil fuels to Asia and other regions.

More in this section

Drinking stock How to stay safe from spiking on a night out
Nato Leaders Meeting Stock tied to Trump media venture soars in further frenzy
Police stock Man, 24, arrested at airport over Manchester Arena terror attack
emissionsPlace: International
Prop Firearm Movie Set

Alec Baldwin did not know weapon contained live ammunition, court documents show

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

  • 12
  • 19
  • 21
  • 33
  • 44
  • 46
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices